Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.87.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.52. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,843,000 after acquiring an additional 323,123 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

