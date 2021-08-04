Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.87.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $197.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.52. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $319.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,645,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,843,000 after acquiring an additional 323,123 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
