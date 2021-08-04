Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) & Cigna (NYSE:CI) Financial Contrast

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Cigna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.08 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Cigna $160.40 billion 0.50 $8.46 billion $18.45 12.68

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Cigna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Cigna 5.18% 13.82% 4.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cigna shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cigna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alignment Healthcare and Cigna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cigna 0 2 9 1 2.92

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Cigna has a consensus price target of $283.44, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Cigna.

Summary

Cigna beats Alignment Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions. The U.S. Medical segment includes Cigna’s U.S. Commercial and U.S. Government businesses that provide comprehensive medical and coordinated solutions to clients and customers. The International Markets segment includes supplemental health, life and accident insurance products and health care coverage in international markets, as well as health care benefits to globally mobile employees of multinational organizations. The Group Disability and Other segment represents group disability and life, corporate-owned life insurance, and run-off business consisting of reinsurance; settlement authority; and individual life insurance and annuity and retirement benefits business. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

