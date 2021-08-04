Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 586,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.