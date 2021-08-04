Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 20,496 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $572,248.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 372,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.