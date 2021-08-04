ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ALLETE updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.300 EPS.

ALE stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.