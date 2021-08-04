ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ALLETE also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

ALE traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,474. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

