Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.69.

ADS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

