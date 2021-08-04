Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Alliance Global Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Shares of HSKA traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $263.62.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

