Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $285.33

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.33 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 363,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.33.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel bought 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of £494.04 ($645.47).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

