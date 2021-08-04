AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $334,327.09

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $334,327.09 and approximately $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00057597 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

