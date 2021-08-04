Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,978 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ally Financial worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 71,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

