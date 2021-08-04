ALLY Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and $80,093.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.90 or 0.00846897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00094941 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.