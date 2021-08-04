Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,478. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

