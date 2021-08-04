Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $184.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,785 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.