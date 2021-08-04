Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $196.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $176.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

