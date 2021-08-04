Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Shares of ALNY traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.27. 7,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,478. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $184.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

