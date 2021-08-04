Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $43.00.

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

