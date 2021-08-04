Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $19,442,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

