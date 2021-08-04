Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 991 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

NYSE IBM opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

