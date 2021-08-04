Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Leidos by 9.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

