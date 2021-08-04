Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

