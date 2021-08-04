Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $85.38 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

