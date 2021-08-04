Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 8,004 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 16,562,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,661,000 after acquiring an additional 905,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

