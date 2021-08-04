Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $258.48 million and $59.67 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044883 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002460 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002480 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

