Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,720.57. 825,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,596. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,565.84. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 28.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 90,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,836,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

