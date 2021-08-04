Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s 5th Largest Position

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,726.48. The stock had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

