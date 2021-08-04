Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,710.15. 9,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,565.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock worth $241,750,373. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

