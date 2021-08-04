Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,858.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,712.60 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

