Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 831,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,458,161,000 after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,853,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,708.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,492.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

