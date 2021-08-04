Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $13.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,699.11. 27,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,492.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

