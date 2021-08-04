Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Alphatec updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,838. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

