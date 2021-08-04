Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. Alphatec has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

