Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,677,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

