Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ATEC traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Alphatec by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alphatec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

