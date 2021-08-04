Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.64 Per Share

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AIRE stock traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 72.95 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,769. The company has a market capitalization of £58.72 million and a P/E ratio of -14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Alternative Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 76 ($0.99).

In other Alternative Income REIT news, insider Adam C. Smith bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £1,440,000 ($1,881,369.22).

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

