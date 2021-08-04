Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alteryx traded as low as $68.11 and last traded at $68.40, with a volume of 20150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. cut their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.