Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $130.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

AYX opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $181.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.30.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock worth $2,101,867 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alteryx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alteryx by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

