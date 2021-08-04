Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Given a C$13.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) has been given a C$13.75 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ARR traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,671. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.05 million and a PE ratio of -76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 48.26 and a current ratio of 48.26. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$8.65 and a 52 week high of C$11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.17.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

