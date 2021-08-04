Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) versus Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Financial Contrast

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sensient Technologies and Alto Ingredients, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.68%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Sensient Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 8.55% 13.40% 7.21% Alto Ingredients 1.82% 15.38% 8.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Alto Ingredients’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.33 billion 2.76 $109.47 million $2.79 31.21 Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.46 -$15.12 million $0.08 70.75

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alto Ingredients. Sensient Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alto Ingredients, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients. The Color segment comprises of natural and synthetic color solutions for the food and beverage, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets. The Asia Pacific segment markets product lines in the Pacific Rim under the Sensient name. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide. It also provides essential ingredients, such as dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed used in commercial animal feed and pet food; and fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, the company offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company operates seven ethanol production facilities, including three plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois; and four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

