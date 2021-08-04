Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after buying an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,259,000 after buying an additional 755,677 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.