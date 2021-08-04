Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $65.56

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.56, but opened at $63.08. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 84 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $3,269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.