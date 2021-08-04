Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,379.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,463.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

