Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,463.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.