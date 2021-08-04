Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Ambev has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 101.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90,349 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $572,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 723,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Ambev by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,082,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

