Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $373,170.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 768,748,927 coins and its circulating supply is 221,814,098 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

