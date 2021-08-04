AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $681,692.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 1,843 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $107,152.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,357.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 281.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

