AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $689.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.49 million to $705.14 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $646.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

