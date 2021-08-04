Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.780-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.190 EPS.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 469,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

