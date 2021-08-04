Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.065-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

Amdocs stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 469,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,266. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

