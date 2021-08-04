Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. 15,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,303. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.